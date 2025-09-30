Updated 30 September 2025 at 14:50 IST
ICAI Releases CA Intermediate Mock Test Schedule for Jan 2026 Exams, Check Dates & Details
ICAI has released the mock test schedule for the CA Intermediate January 2026 exams. Know the subject-wise dates, timings, and how to download the full timetable.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the mock test paper series for the CA January 2026 Final and Intermediate courses. Candidates who are taking these exams should check the full schedule on the official ICAI website at icai.org.
Both Mock Test Series 1 and 2 will be offered in either a physical (in-person) or a virtual (online) mode. Students who prefer to sit the exam physically should contact their respective local branches for updates and venue details.
ICAI CA Mock Test Schedule (January 2026 Exams)
Mock Test Series 1 Schedule
|Date
|Paper
|Time
|November 17, 2025
|Paper-1: Financial Reporting
|2 PM – 5 PM
|November 19, 2025
|Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
|2 PM – 5 PM
|November 21, 2025
|Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
|2 PM – 5 PM
|November 24, 2025
|Paper-4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation
|2 PM – 5 PM
|November 26, 2025
|Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
|2 PM – 5 PM
|November 28, 2025
|Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)
|2 PM – 5 PM
Mock Test Series 2 Schedule
|Date
|Paper
|Time
|December 4, 2025
|Paper-1: Financial Reporting
|2 PM – 5 PM
|December 6, 2025
|Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
|2 PM – 5 PM
|December 8, 2025
|Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
|2 PM – 5 PM
|December 10, 2025
|Paper-4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation
|2 PM – 5 PM
|December 12, 2025
|Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
|2 PM – 5 PM
|December 15, 2025
|Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)
|2 PM – 5 PM
ICAI CA January Exams 2026: Key Updates
Here are the key updates regarding the ICAI CA Mock Tests for the January 2026 Exams:
- The question papers will be uploaded on the official Board of Studies (BoS) Knowledge Portal on the ICAI website, icai.org.
- Students will be able to download the question papers as per the schedule, which is typically by 1:30 PM for Final exams and 9:30 AM for Intermediate exams on the day of the test.
- Candidates must download the papers and make sure they complete the exam within the prescribed time limit.
- The answer keys will be uploaded for student self-assessment within 48 hours of the commencement time for each respective paper.
- The online application window to register for the main CA January 2026 exams will begin on November 3, 2025.
ALSO READ: Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship 2025: Application Window Closes Today at azimpremjifoundation.org, Check Eligibility and Steps to Apply
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 14:50 IST