ICAI Releases CA Intermediate Mock Test Schedule for Jan 2026 Exams, Check Dates & Details

The question papers will be uploaded on the official Board of Studies (BoS) Knowledge Portal on the ICAI website, icai.org.

Students will be able to download the question papers as per the schedule, which is typically by 1:30 PM for Final exams and 9:30 AM for Intermediate exams on the day of the test.

Candidates must download the papers and make sure they complete the exam within the prescribed time limit.

The answer keys will be uploaded for student self-assessment within 48 hours of the commencement time for each respective paper.