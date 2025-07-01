ICAI CA Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at icai.nic.in, Here's How to Check

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the CA Final results for the May 2025 session in the first week of July, although the exact date has not been officially confirmed yet. Once announced, the results will be available on the official websites at icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org.

To view their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and registration number. The scorecard will display marks for each subject, the total score, and whether the student has passed or failed. This result will also decide if the candidate is eligible to take part in ICAI’s campus placement drives, which are scheduled for August and September.

ICAI CA Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites at icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘CA Final May 2025 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the CA Foundation examination, a candidate must obtain a minimum of 40 marks in each individual subject and achieve an overall aggregate of at least 50%. Additionally, candidates who score 70% or more in total marks will be awarded a “Pass with Distinction.”

About ICAI CA Exams 2025: