Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Expected Soon at karresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is anticipated to release the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 soon. Once released, candidates who took the exams will be able to view their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Students can use their registration number and the streams that they study as login credentials for checking the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 results 2025.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025."

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on Submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Exam 3 2025: Passing Criteria

Candidates must score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical, to clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2025: What Happens If You Fail in Exam 3?

If a student is unable to pass Exam 3 of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2025, they may need to repeat the academic year or explore alternative education options, such as enrolling in open schooling or vocational courses.

About Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2025:

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was held from June 9 to 21, 2025. Earlier, the 2nd PUC Exam 2 result was announced on May 16, 2025.