ICAI CA September Results 2025 Out: Know How to Check

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced CA Foundation, Inter and Final September exam results today. Candidates can now download their results from the official website at icai.nic.in.

About ICAI CA Exams 2025:

The CA Final exams for Group 1 were conducted on September 3, 6, 8, and for Group 2 on September 10, 12, and 14 2025. The CA Intermediate exams took place on September for Group 1- 4, 7, 9 and Group 2 on September 11, 13 and 15. The CA Foundation exams were conducted later on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

ICAI CA Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA exam results at icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click Intermediate Examination or final, depending on the examination you appeared for

Next, enter your 6-digit roll number and registration number to check your results

Submit and check the ICAI CA September result 2025

ICAI CA Result 2025: Passing Criteria

The CA September 2025 results will include pass percentages for all courses. In the previous May 2025 session, CA Final had a 9.4% pass rate, and CA Intermediate Group 1 had 14.6%. To pass the CA Foundation examination, a candidate must obtain a minimum of 40 marks in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of at least 50%. Additionally, candidates who score 70% or more in total marks will be awarded a “Pass with Distinction".