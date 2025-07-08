ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025 Declared at icmai.in, Check Direct Link, Toppers List Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2025 results today, July 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at icmai.in.

The results have been announced along with the merit list under the 2022 syllabus. The scorecard contains details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, syllabus opted, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, and overall result status.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025: Toppers

As per the results, Riya Poddar from Howrah has secured the top position in the examination, followed by Akshat Agrawal from Surat in second place. Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar have jointly secured the third position.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official ICMAI website at icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says ‘CMA Foundation June 2025 Result’ under the Updates section and click on it.

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page. Click on the ‘Result’ link provided there.

Step 4: Enter your Identification Number in the space given.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

About ICMAI CMA: