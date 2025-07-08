ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025 Declared at icmai.in, Check Direct Link, Toppers List Here

Updated 8 July 2025 at 11:24 IST
ICMAI CMA Result 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2025 results today, July 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at icmai.in.
The results have been announced along with the merit list under the 2022 syllabus. The scorecard contains details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, syllabus opted, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, and overall result status.
As per the results, Riya Poddar from Howrah has secured the top position in the examination, followed by Akshat Agrawal from Surat in second place. Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar have jointly secured the third position.
ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official ICMAI website at icmai.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says ‘CMA Foundation June 2025 Result’ under the Updates section and click on it.
Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page. Click on the ‘Result’ link provided there.
Step 4: Enter your Identification Number in the space given.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is a leading professional organisation in India responsible for regulating the Cost and Management Accountancy profession. It was earlier known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWAI).
Published 8 July 2025 at 11:24 IST