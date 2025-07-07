RRB NTPC Result 2025 Soon at rrbald.gov.in, Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are likely to announce the results of the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for graduate-level posts soon. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website of their respective regional RRB.

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level scorecard by logging in with their user ID, password, and the captcha code. They must also ensure that their Aadhaar card is unlocked, as biometric verification will be conducted at the examination centre.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive offers a total of 11,558 vacancies across various positions. Of these, 8,113 vacancies are for graduate-level posts, which include 1,736 Chief Commercial and Ticket Supervisors, 994 Station Masters, 3,144 Goods Train Managers, 1,507 Junior Accounts Assistants and Typists, and 732 Senior Clerks and Typists.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RRB NTPC website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘RRB NTPC Result (CEN 05/2024) – Graduate Level’.

Step 3: The RRB NTPC Graduate Level result PDF will open.

Step 4: Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number in the list.

Step 5: If your roll number appears, you have qualified for the CBT 2 exam.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it for future reference. '

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025: Date