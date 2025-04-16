ICSE Board Result 2025: CISCE Class 10th and 12th Result Expected to Release on This Date, Check Here

ICSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results soon. Once declared, students will be able to view their scorecards on the official website at results.cisce.org.

To download their scorecards, candidates will need to enter details such as their unique ID, index number, and the captcha code shown on the screen. While there is no official confirmation yet, based on previous year trends, the results are expected to be released in the first or second week of May.

ICSE Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at www.cisce.org.

Step 2: Go to the results section and click on the appropriate result link.

Step 3: Select your course – either ICSE or ISC.

Step 4: Enter your identification number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

ICSE Board Exam 2025: Dates

This year, the ICSE Class 10 examinations began on 18th February 2025 and ended on March 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 exams started on February 13, 2025, and will finish on April 5, 2025. The Council released the ICSE compartment result 2024 on August 10.

ICSE Board Result: Past Year Trends