ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026: CISCE Class 10, 12 Timetable Soon at cisce.org, Check Here

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to publish the official timetables for the 2026 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams shortly. Once the schedules are released, students will be able to check them on the council's official website at cisce.org.

The examination schedules, or datesheets, for both the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) exams will be published. These schedules will be released as downloadable PDF files for students' convenience.

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cisce.org.

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click the 'Examinations' tab.

Step 3: Scroll down the page and select the link for either the ICSE 2026 Exam Dates or the ISC 2026 Exam Dates.

Step 4: The official datesheet will open on your screen as a PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF so you can use it to prepare for your exams.

About ICSE Exams 2026:

The ICSE Examination is structured to ensure students get a thorough, well-rounded general education, with English being the language used for teaching. The curriculum requires all candidates to study a total of six subjects, including English, which is compulsory. Students are also assessed on their involvement in practical areas like Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service.

Crucially, the board doesn't allow students to specialise in subjects at this stage, guaranteeing that everyone receives broad academic exposure across different areas of study.