ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 to Be Released Soon at cisce.org, Check Class 10 & 12 Timetable Updates

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to publish the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examination timetables for 2026 shortly. Students will be able to check and download the timetable from the council's official website at cisce.org.

Based on past years' patterns, the ICSE and ISC 2026 Examination Timetable is expected to be published during the second week of October. This timetable will contain all the necessary details for both the theory and practical examinations.

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cisce.org.

Step 2: On the main page, find the tab labelled 'Examinations'.

Step 3: Scroll down and click the link for either the ICSE 2026 Exam Dates or the ISC 2026 Exam Dates.

Step 4: A new screen will pop up, showing the ICSE/ISC 2026 timetable as a PDF file.

Step 5: Check the exam dates carefully and download the PDF so you can use it for your preparation.

About ICSE Examination:

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Examination is designed to give students a broad, general education, with English as the language of instruction.

This structure ensures a comprehensive curriculum without early specialisation. Candidates must take six subjects, including English, which is compulsory for everyone. Additionally, students are assessed on Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service to ensure a well-rounded education.