JEE Main 2026: NTA Activates Registration Demo Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know How to Apply

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to start the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 this month. The testing agency will announce the exact dates for the JEE Mains registration on their official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Prospective candidates should make sure their Aadhaar Card, UDID card, and category certificate are up to date beforehand. This will help avoid any issues or the rejection of your application.

JEE Main 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'JEE Main 2026 registration link'.

Step 3: A new page will load where you must register online to create your account.

Step 4: Once registered, log in to your new account.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Main 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Academic Requirements: You must have passed (or be currently sitting) your Class 12 (or equivalent) examination. The required subjects are Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Age: There is no age limit to take the JEE Main 2026.

Institute Admission: You must also meet the individual eligibility rules set by the universities or colleges you wish to apply to.

Documents Needed: You will require a valid Aadhaar card, a Unique Disability ID (UDID) if you are a PwD candidate, and your category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL), if applicable.

About JEE Mains Exam 2026:

The JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions in 2026: the first in January and the second in April.

The test days will typically feature two shifts: a morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and an afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.