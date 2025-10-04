ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Timetable Expected Soon at cisce.org, Check Details

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the exam timetables for both the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2026 exams shortly. Once announced, students will be able to check the full schedule on the official website at cisce.org.

Based on past trends, the ISC Class 12 board examination timetable is expected to be released in early October 2025. The date sheet will be available as a PDF document for easy download. Students preparing for their exams can now access this detailed timetable and begin planning their study routines accordingly.

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' tab.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the link for either 'ICSE 2026 Exam Dates' or 'ISC 2026 Exam Dates'.

Step 4: The date sheet will appear on your screen as a PDF document.

Step 5: Download the PDF to help with your exam preparation.

About ICSE Examination:

The ICSE Examination is designed to offer a general education, with English being the language of instruction. It provides a well-rounded curriculum without subject specialisation, requiring students to take six subjects. This compulsory list includes English, and candidates are also assessed on Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service.