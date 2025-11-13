ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Timetable Out at cisce.org, Check Details | Image: Screen Grab of Official Website

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date sheets for both the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC).

The ISC (Class XII) examinations are scheduled to commence on February 12 and end on April 6, 2026, while the ICSE (Class X) examinations will start on February 17 and conclude on March 30, 2026, according to the timetable released by CISCE. Students can check the full schedule on the official website at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Examination or Notifications tab.

Step 4: The date sheet will appear on your screen as a PDF document.

Step 5: Download the PDF to help with your exam preparation.

Class 10th Datesheet:

Class 12th Datesheet:

Sample papers:

Students can further enhance their exam preparation by practising with the official sample papers. These resources, available for all subjects from the 2017 board exams, can be downloaded on the CISCE archive website: https://cisce.org/archive-library/#icse.

About ICSE Examination:

The ICSE Examination is designed to offer a general education, with English being the language of instruction. It provides a well-rounded curriculum without subject specialisation, requiring students to take six subjects. This compulsory list includes English, and candidates are also assessed on Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service.