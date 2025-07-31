ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 to Release Soon at results.cisce.org, When and How to Check

CISCE Improvement Result 2025: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will soon be releasing the ICSE and ISC improvement results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSE and ISC improvement exam 2025 will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website at results.cisce.org.

To check their ICSE and ISC supplementary results, students will need to visit the official CISCE website and log in using their registration number and password.

The board officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the release of these improvement results. However, it is anticipated that the results will be announced by the first or second week of August 2025.

ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025: Where to Check

Websites to check the ICSE, ISC improvement results 2025 are:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Cisce.gov.in

ICSE, ISC Improvement Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CISCE website at results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the "ICSE/ISC Improvement Result" link. You'll find this on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in with your registration number.

Step 4: Your improvement result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your mark sheet for your records.

About ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2025:

The ICSE improvement examinations for 2025 took place from July 1 to 14, 2025. Similarly, the ISC improvement exams for 2025 were conducted between July 1 and 17, 2025.