Updated 31 July 2025 at 17:15 IST

ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 to Release Soon at results.cisce.org, When and How to Check

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE/ISC improvement results for 2025 are expected by early August. Check results at results.cisce.org using your registration number.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Advertisement
ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 to Release Soon
ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 to Release Soon | Image: File Photo

CISCE Improvement Result 2025: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will soon be releasing the ICSE and ISC improvement results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSE and ISC improvement exam 2025 will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website at results.cisce.org. 

To check their ICSE and ISC supplementary results, students will need to visit the official CISCE website and log in using their registration number and password. 

The board officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the release of these improvement results. However, it is anticipated that the results will be announced by the first or second week of August 2025. 

ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025: Where to Check   

Websites to check the ICSE, ISC improvement results 2025 are: 

cisce.org 

results.cisce.org 

Cisce.gov.in 

ICSE, ISC Improvement Results 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official CISCE website at results.cisce.org. 

Step 2: Click on the "ICSE/ISC Improvement Result" link. You'll find this on the homepage. 

Step 3: Log in with your registration number. 

Step 4: Your improvement result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download your mark sheet for your records. 

About ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2025: 

The ICSE improvement examinations for 2025 took place from July 1 to 14, 2025. Similarly, the ISC improvement exams for 2025 were conducted between July 1 and 17, 2025. 

These exams were open to candidates who wished to improve their scores in a maximum of two subjects within the same academic year. 

Published 31 July 2025 at 17:15 IST