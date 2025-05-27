JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Matric Results Announced at jacresults.com, Link Active

JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Matric Result at jacresults.com, Where and How to Check | Image: File Photo

JAC Board 10th Result 2025, Jharkhand jacresults.com Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM through a press conference. Students can check their JAC Class 10 Result 2025 on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Direct Link to Check - JAC Class 10 Exam Result 2025

The overall pass percentage is 91.71%. The board will soon publish the list of toppers, which will include the names, marks, ranks, and percentages of students who scored the highest in the exams.

To pass the JAC Class 10 examination, students must score at least 33% overall. The board also offers grace marks to help students who are just short of the passing criteria. If a student is failing in one subject, they may receive up to 5% grace marks. In case a student is failing in two subjects, the board may award up to 3% grace marks in each of those subjects.