JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Matric Results Announced at jacresults.com, Link Active

JAC Board 10th Result 2025, Jharkhand jacresults.com Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM through a press conference. Students can check their JAC Class 10 Result 2025 on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The overall pass percentage is 91.71%. The board will soon publish the list of toppers, which will include the names, marks, ranks, and percentages of students who scored the highest in the exams.
To pass the JAC Class 10 examination, students must score at least 33% overall. The board also offers grace marks to help students who are just short of the passing criteria. If a student is failing in one subject, they may receive up to 5% grace marks. In case a student is failing in two subjects, the board may award up to 3% grace marks in each of those subjects.
In 2025, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) held the Matric and Intermediate board examinations between 11 February and 3 March. Class 10 exams were scheduled in the morning from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM, while Class 12 exams took place in the afternoon shift, running from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
Practical exams for both Class 10 and Intermediate (Science, Commerce, and Arts streams) were conducted from 4 March to 20 March 2025.
Koderma has topped the list of high-achieving districts in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2025, recording an impressive pass percentage of 98.1%. This stands as the highest success rate among all districts in the state this year.
Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. These documents will be issued once they are made available by the board.
Gitanjali became the topper, scored 98.60% marks and is the topper of Indira Gandhi Girls High School, Hazaribagh.
Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, Class X 2025 Results are now available on the DigiLocker Results Portal.
As per media reports, a total of 2,21,040 students have passed the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination with a first division this year.
The overall pass percentage is recorded at 91.71 per cent this year.
In case the official website does not open or takes too long to open, you can access your JAC 10th result 2025 via SMS and DigiLocker. - Click Here to Check Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2025
No, JAC 10th result has been released, but the link will be made active at 12:30 pm. Keep an eye here for the latest update on the result.
