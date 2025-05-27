Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 27th 2025, 13:43 IST

JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Matric Results Announced at jacresults.com, Link Active

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2025 is out with a 91.71% pass rate. Students can check results on official sites. Grace marks are offered, and the list of toppers is released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In the Jharkhand Board, class 10th result, Gitanjali secured the top position with 98.60%.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Matric Result at jacresults.com, Where and How to Check
JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Matric Result at jacresults.com, Where and How to Check | Image: File Photo

JAC Board 10th Result 2025, Jharkhand jacresults.com Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM through a press conference. Students can check their JAC Class 10 Result 2025 on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Direct Link to Check - JAC Class 10 Exam Result 2025

The overall pass percentage is 91.71%. The board will soon publish the list of toppers, which will include the names, marks, ranks, and percentages of students who scored the highest in the exams.

To pass the JAC Class 10 examination, students must score at least 33% overall. The board also offers grace marks to help students who are just short of the passing criteria. If a student is failing in one subject, they may receive up to 5% grace marks. In case a student is failing in two subjects, the board may award up to 3% grace marks in each of those subjects. 

Live Blog

In 2025, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) held the Matric and Intermediate board examinations between 11 February and 3 March. Class 10 exams were scheduled in the morning from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM, while Class 12 exams took place in the afternoon shift, running from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Practical exams for both Class 10 and Intermediate (Science, Commerce, and Arts streams) were conducted from 4 March to 20 March 2025.
 

May 27th 2025, 13:43 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025: Koderma Emerges as Top-Performing District

Koderma has topped the list of high-achieving districts in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2025, recording an impressive pass percentage of 98.1%. This stands as the highest success rate among all districts in the state this year.

May 27th 2025, 13:22 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: Collect Mark Sheets from Your School

Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. These documents will be issued once they are made available by the board.

May 27th 2025, 13:12 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: Check Jharkhand Matric Result Gender Wise Pass Percentage

  • Boys' pass percentage: 90.96% 
  • Girls' pass percentage: 92.38%, 
May 27th 2025, 13:11 IST

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: Gitanjali Tops with 98.60%

Gitanjali became the topper, scored 98.60% marks and is the topper of Indira Gandhi Girls High School, Hazaribagh.

May 27th 2025, 12:53 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025: Girls Outperform Boys in Matric Exam

Boys: 

  • Appeared: 2,03,132 
  • Passed: 1,84,788 
  • Pass Percentage: 90.96% 

Girls: 

  • Appeared: 2,28,356 
  • Passed: 2,10,967 
  • Pass Percentage: 92.38% 
May 27th 2025, 12:50 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: Toppers Announced

  • Gitanjali secured the top position with 98.60%. 
  • Ritu Kumari, Amrita Gupta, and Amar Kumar shared the second rank, each 
May 27th 2025, 12:35 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: District-Wise Highlights

  • Koderma: Recorded the highest pass percentage in the state. 
  • Pakur: Secured the second position this year. 
  • Ranchi: Achieved a pass percentage of 87.32%. 
May 27th 2025, 12:30 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: Division-Wise Breakdown

  • First Division: 2,21,040 students 
  • Second Division: 1,57,194 students 
  • Third Division: 17,521 students 
May 27th 2025, 12:25 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: Over 2.2 Lakh Students Secure First Division

As per media reports, a total of 2,21,040 students have passed the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination with a first division this year.

May 27th 2025, 12:24 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025: Grading System

  • A+ (80% and above): Excellent 
  • A (60% to below 80%): Very Good 
  • B (45% to below 60%): Good 
  • C (33% to below 45%): Average 
  • D (Below 33%): Marginal / Fail 
May 27th 2025, 12:21 IST

Jharkhand Matric Results 2025 Live: Announced

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM through a press conference.

May 27th 2025, 12:15 IST

JAC 10th result 2025 Live: Alternative ways to Check

In case the official website does not open or takes too long to open, you can access your JAC 10th result 2025 via SMS and DigiLocker. - Click Here to Check Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2025  

May 27th 2025, 12:08 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025: List of Official Websites

jacresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacexamportal.in

May 27th 2025, 12:07 IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: Check Details Mentioned on Scorecard

1. Student’s Name
2. Roll Number
3. Roll Code
4. Father’s Name
5. Mother’s Name
6. School Name
7. Subject wise marks
8. Division
9. Total Marks obtained

Published May 27th 2025, 12:13 IST