ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025 Out at icsi.edu, Direct Link to Download

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) scheduled for May 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.

Candidates appearing for the CSEET exam on May 3, 2025, can download their admit cards by entering their Unique ID (application number) and date of birth. They should follow the instructions provided on the official website to access and download the admit card.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CSEET’ section.

Step 3: Look for the ‘Admit Card May 2025’ link under the Important Notifications and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your CSEET Unique ID, Date of Birth, and the captcha code to log in.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout to carry with you on the exam day.

About ICSI CSEET May Exam 2025:

The CSEET 2025 exam is set to take place on May 3, 2025, in a remote proctored mode, allowing candidates to take the test from the comfort of their homes. To appear for the exam, candidates must use a personal laptop or desktop with a stable internet connection. Devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or palmtops will not be permitted.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format and monitored remotely to ensure fairness. To address any unexpected technical problems, ICSI has also scheduled May 5, 2025, as a reserve day for the exam.