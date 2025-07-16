ICSI CSEET Result 2025 for July Exams at icsi.edu, Know How to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CSEET July session results today at 2:00 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check their results and qualifying status by logging in with their credentials on the official website at icsi.edu.

To check the CSEET result online, candidates must enter their unique ID number and date of birth. It is important to note that the e-result-cum-marks statement will be available only on the official website. The ICSI will not send any hard copy of the result by post.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CSEET July 2025 Result’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your CSEET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details carefully and download the PDF for future reference.

About CSEET July Exam 2025:

The CSEET July 2025 examination was conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) aims to attract capable students and ensure future professionals possess the necessary foundational skills.

The CSEET is held four times a year in January, May, July, and November, through a remotely proctored online mode. Students aspiring to join the Company Secretary (CS) programme must first clear the CSEET, which is conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).