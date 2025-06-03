IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 Released for June 8 Exam at idbibank.in, Here's How to Download

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the admit cards for the Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' online exam, set to take place on June 8, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied can now download their call letters from the official website at idbibank.in.

To get the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number and either their date of birth or password. The download link will be available from June 2nd to 8th, 2025.

The IDBI JAM Admit Card contains important details like the exam date, time, venue, and instructions for exam day. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

IDBI Bank is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 676 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade O. Of these, 271 openings are for the general category. The remaining positions include 140 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 74 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 124 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 67 for candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official IDBI website at idbibank.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’ (2025–26)”.

Step 4: Select the option to download the call letter, then log in using your registration number and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed—check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the admit card and print a copy to take with you on the day of the exam.

About IDBI JAM 2025 Exam:

The IDBI JAM 2025 examination will be held online and will run for a total of 120 minutes. The test will be available in both English and Hindi, except for the English Language section, which will only be in English. The paper will include 200 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark.