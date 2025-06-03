UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at upsc.gov.in, Expected Date, How to Download Scorecard

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 DATE: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is anticipated to release the results for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2025 around June 14. Candidates awaiting their results can download them from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Reviewing past years, the UPSC has consistently declared preliminary examination results within 15 days following the exam. This follows previous trends where results were declared approximately two weeks post-examination. However, an official announcement confirming the exact date and time remains pending.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result.”

Step 3: The result will open as a PDF file—download it to your device.

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F (or use the search feature on your phone) to find your roll number.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: New Application Portal Introduced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rolled out a new online application platform aimed at streamlining the registration process for civil services aspirants.

The redesigned system follows a four-stage structure, helping candidates to complete the necessary steps ahead of any exam notification.

About UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2025: