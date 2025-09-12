IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Check Here How to Apply

IIM CAT 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is the institution responsible for administering the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025). The registration window for this exam is set to close tomorrow, September 13. The application form can be accessed and submitted via the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Registration for CAT 2025 began on August 1, with the application deadline set for September 13. Interested candidates who have not yet registered should submit their applications online as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute rush.

Students who wish to register must have a valid email address, a mobile number, and all necessary identification documents ready.

IIM CAT 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the "New Candidate Registration" link.

Step 3: Enter your personal details, including your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and nationality.

Step 4: Click "Generate OTP." A one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number and email address.

Step 5: Enter the OTP to log in.

Step 6: Once logged in, upload all the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit your form.

Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for your records.

IIM CAT Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria