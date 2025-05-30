Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • IISER IAT Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Open at iiseradmission.in, Here’s How to Apply

Updated May 30th 2025, 15:03 IST

IISER IAT Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Open at iiseradmission.in, Here’s How to Apply

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the IAT 2025 provisional answer key. Candidates can raise objections online at iiseradmission.in from May 29 to June 1. Results will be announced after the final key is published.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
IISER IAT Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Open at iiseradmission.in, Here’s How to Apply
IISER IAT Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Open at iiseradmission.in, Here’s How to Apply | Image: File Photo

IISER IAT 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have released the provisional answer key for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination on May 25, 2025, can now review the answer key on the official website at iiseradmission.in.  

To ensure transparency and address any discrepancies, IISER has opened an objection window. Candidates can submit challenges to the provisional answer key from 5:00 PM on May 29, 2025, to 5:00 PM on June 1, 2025.  

IISER IAT Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections   

Step 1: Go to the IISER admission portal at iiseradmission.in.   

Step 2: Log in using your registration or application number and password.  

Step 3: Check your response sheet and compare it with the provisional answer key.  

Step 4: Choose the question(s) you want to challenge and give a clear explanation for each, along with valid proof.  

Step 5: Upload your supporting documents in JPG, JPEG, PNG, or PDF format (each file must be 400KB or less).  

Step 6: Pay Rs 100 per question challenged. This fee is non-refundable.  

IISER IAT Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Raise Objection

IISER IAT 2025: Final Answer Key and Result  

Once all objections have been reviewed, IISER will release the final answer key. The IAT 2025 results will be announced after that. The result date will be shared once the answer key process is complete.  

About IISER Exam 2025:  

The IISER Exam 2025 was held on May 25, 2025, at various centres across the country. Candidates appeared for the test to seek admission into the five-year BS-MS dual degree, BS, and BTech programmes offered by IISERs, IIT Madras, and IISc Bangalore. 

ALSO READ: Assam TET Result 2025 Announced at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Published May 30th 2025, 14:51 IST