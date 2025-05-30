IISER IAT Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Open at iiseradmission.in, Here’s How to Apply | Image: File Photo

IISER IAT 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have released the provisional answer key for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination on May 25, 2025, can now review the answer key on the official website at iiseradmission.in.

To ensure transparency and address any discrepancies, IISER has opened an objection window. Candidates can submit challenges to the provisional answer key from 5:00 PM on May 29, 2025, to 5:00 PM on June 1, 2025.

IISER IAT Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the IISER admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registration or application number and password.

Step 3: Check your response sheet and compare it with the provisional answer key.

Step 4: Choose the question(s) you want to challenge and give a clear explanation for each, along with valid proof.

Step 5: Upload your supporting documents in JPG, JPEG, PNG, or PDF format (each file must be 400KB or less).

Step 6: Pay Rs 100 per question challenged. This fee is non-refundable.

IISER IAT 2025: Final Answer Key and Result

Once all objections have been reviewed, IISER will release the final answer key. The IAT 2025 results will be announced after that. The result date will be shared once the answer key process is complete.

About IISER Exam 2025: