Assam TET Result 2025 Announced at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Assam TET Result 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam (DSE Assam) has officially released the Assam TET Result 2025 for Graduate Teacher and Post-Graduate Teacher on 30-05-2025, and candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results online on the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Students who took the test can view their scores on the official website by entering their application number and password.

Assam TET Result 2025: Merit List

Merit lists are prepared based on candidates' performance in the TET-cum-Recruitment Test. For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts, the lists are created separately for each subject.

Candidates are shortlisted in a 1:1 ratio, matching the number of available vacancies. If any vacancies remain unfilled, the department may release up to two additional merit lists.

Assam TET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official DSE Assam website: madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Assam TET Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: Your result and marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future use.

About Assam TET Exam 2025:

The recruitment exam was held on 19 January 2025 to fill teaching positions in government schools across the state. It was conducted for both Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) roles in various subjects, including Arts, Science, Hindi, and Sanskrit.