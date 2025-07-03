SSC CGL 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, Apply Now

SSC CGL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 on July 4. This is the last chance for candidates to apply for over 14,000 Group B and Group C vacancies in various government ministries and departments. Those who are yet to apply should complete their registration without delay on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL 2025: Application Fee

The application window will close at 11:00 PM on 4 July 2025. After this deadline, no new registrations or changes to existing applications will be allowed. The application fee is Rs 100. However, women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and eligible Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the fee.

The fee can be paid online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website. The correction window will be open from July 9 to July 11, 2025.

SSC CGL 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply” tab and select “CGL 2025”.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Complete the application form by entering your personal, educational, and contact details accurately.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the required format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the available online payment options.

Step 7: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

About SSC CGL Exam 2025:

The Tier I examination for SSC CGL 2025 is expected to be conducted from August 13 to August 30, 2025, while the Tier II exam is likely to take place in December 2025.