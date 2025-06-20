IISER IAT Rank Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at iiseradmission.in, Know How to Download | Image: File Photo

IISER IAT Rank Card 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is likely to announce the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 result soon. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Candidates can download their IAT 2025 rank card by logging into their registered account using their application number and password.

The IISER IAT 2025 result will display important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, and more. The rank card will be prepared based on the final answer key. It will also include the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR) and Category Rank as mentioned in the result PDF.

IISER IAT Rank Card 2025: How to How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Aptitude Test” section and click on “IISER Aptitude Test Result 2025”.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference.

IISER IAT Result 2025: What’s Next

Once the results are announced, candidates who qualify will be invited to take part in the IISER counselling process, which is expected to begin in the fourth week of June 2025. As part of the counselling procedure, candidates will need to upload the required documents, including their Class 12 marksheet and caste certificate (if applicable).

About IISER Exam 2025: