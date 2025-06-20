NIOS 10th Result 2025 Likely Soon at results.nios.ac.in, Here's How to Check

Updated 20 June 2025 at 13:50 IST
NIOS 10th Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to declare the NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 very soon in June. Once the results are out, students can check and download their marks from the official website at results.nios.ac.in.
To verify the Class 10 NIOS result, students must enter the required login credentials, like enrolment number and security captcha code, in the NIOS Class 10 result login page.
The NIOS mark sheet will provide key information like name, date of birth, roll number, and marks obtained by the candidate in the NIOS Class 10 exams 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘NIOS 10th Result 2025’ on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your enrolment number and date of birth.
Step 4: View your result, then download and save it for future reference.
Step 1: Type the message in this format: NIOS10
Step 2: Send the message to 5676750
Step 3: You will receive your result through SMS
Note: Students are required to capture a screenshot of their NIOS Result 2025 and save it.
To successfully clear the NIOS examinations in 2025, students must meet the following academic requirements:
Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent overall in at least five subjects. This must include at least one language subject among the five.
Candidates are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks separately in both the theory and practical components of each subject to be considered as having passed.
