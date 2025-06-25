IISER IAT Result 2025 Out at iiseradmission.in, Check Direct Link Here

IAT Result 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who took the entrance exam on May 25 can now view and download their scorecards from the official website at iiseradmission.in.

To check their results, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. The scorecard shows the marks obtained in each subject along with the total score out of 240. These scores are calculated based on the final answer key, which is released after reviewing valid objections.

As per the official notification, every candidate who scored at least one mark in IAT 2025 has been given a rank. However, being assigned a rank does not guarantee admission to an IISER.

IISER IAT Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says ‘IAT Result 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Your IAT 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use.

IISER IAT Counselling 2025:

IISER IAT counselling 2025 will begin tomorrow, June 26, at 5 PM and continue till July 3 at 5 PM. Candidates can fill up the academic programme performance form during this period.

Candidates who receive an offer must accept it and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) online by the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from further rounds.

IISER IAT Result 2025: Freeze vs Float Options Explained

Once candidates accept an offer and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), they must choose between two options for the next steps in the admission process:

Freeze Option:

By selecting this, the candidate agrees to keep the seat that has been allotted and will not take part in any future rounds of seat allocation.

Float Option (Default):

This allows the candidate to remain in the process and be considered for a seat at a higher-preference IISER in the upcoming rounds, if available and eligible.