IISER IAT Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at iiseradmission.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

IISER IAT Result 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is expected to announce the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 results soon. Once released, candidates can download their results from the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Candidates who appeared for the test can download their IISER 2025 rank card by logging in to the official website using their application number and password.

The rank card will be prepared based on the final answer key and will include the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR) as well as their category rank.

IISER IAT Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Aptitude Test” section and click on “IISER Aptitude Test Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials (such as User ID and password).

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the result for future use.

IISER Cutoffs 2025:

The minimum scores or rankings required for applicants to be admitted to any of the seven participating institutes are represented by the IISER 2025 cutoff marks. Candidates who apply via other routes will have separate IISER 2025 cutoffs.

About IISER IAT Exam 2025:

The IISER IAT exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. The IAT exam was conducted as a computer-based test for a total of 60 questions, with 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.