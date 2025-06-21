TS EdCET 2025 Results to Be Out Soon at edcet.tgche.ac.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

TS EdCET Results 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will announce the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed.CET) 2025 results on June 21, 2025. Once released, eligible candidates can download their results and final answer keys from the official website at edcet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates can check their qualification status by logging in with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Those who qualify will be eligible to take part in the TS EdCET 2025 counselling process. The full counselling schedule will be announced shortly after the results are declared.

TS EdCET Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Download Rank Card’.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘View Rank Card’ button.

Step 5: Download and save the rank card for future use.

TS EdCET Counselling 2025:

Candidates who qualify in TS EdCET 2025 will be eligible to take part in the counselling process. Seats for B.Ed courses in Telangana colleges will be allotted based on the candidate’s rank and preferences. The full counselling schedule is expected to be announced soon after the declaration of results.

About TS EdCET Exam 2025:

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) was held on June 1, 2025, and the preliminary answer key was released on June 5, 2025.