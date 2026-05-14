No Gate Score Needed: IIT Guwahati’s New AI and Robotics MTech Offers Hybrid Classes and Flexible Exit Options, Details Inside

As industries increasingly adopt automation and intelligent systems, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has introduced a new MTech programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence designed for both fresh graduates and working professionals.

The programme will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining online classes with on-campus laboratory sessions and final examinations at the IIT Guwahati campus. Applications for the first batch are open till July 15, 2026, while classes are scheduled to begin on August 10.

One of the biggest highlights of the programme is that applicants do not need a GATE score for admission. Instead, candidates will be shortlisted through written tests and interviews conducted by the institute.

The course has been designed to bring together multiple engineering disciplines and prepare students for emerging technologies in robotics, AI and automation. IIT Guwahati said the programme will focus on real-world applications across sectors including agriculture, healthcare, defence, transportation, manufacturing and smart infrastructure.

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The institute is also positioning the programme as a flexible learning option for professionals already working in the industry. Recorded lectures and online learning modules will allow students to study at their own pace while balancing professional commitments.

The minimum duration of the course is two years, but students can complete it over a period of up to five years. IIT Guwahati has also introduced multiple entry and exit options, allowing learners to earn qualifications in stages, including a postgraduate certificate, diploma, Master of Science degree and eventually the MTech degree.

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Students who discontinue the programme temporarily can rejoin after a one-year gap and continue from where they left off.

According to Hemant B Kaushik, Dean of Outreach Education and Skilling at IIT Guwahati, the programme has been designed to address the growing demand for expertise in intelligent systems and applied AI technologies.

He said the curriculum includes interdisciplinary learning in machine learning, computer vision and robotics, with a strong emphasis on industry-focused applications and innovation.