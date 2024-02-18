English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

IIT Guwahati Student with Cerebral Palsy Defies Odds, Secures Dream Placement in Google

Pranav Nair, a student with cerebral palsy at the IIT Guwahati has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a dream placement at Google.

Nandini Verma
Pranav Nair, IIT Guwahati
Pranav Nair, IIT Guwahati | Image:LinkedIn/ Pranav Nair
  • 2 min read
Pranav Nair, a 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG), has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a dream placement at Google despite facing challenges due to cerebral palsy. Nair's inspiring journey is a testament to his grit, determination, and the unwavering support he received from his parents and the institute's faculty.

Facing academic hurdles and logistical challenges, Nair's parents were determined that he receives education in mainstream schools. However, gaining admission was a struggle due to the reluctance of many schools to make necessary accommodations. Nair's childhood was marked by dependencies and limitations imposed by his wheelchair, making travel and certain activities challenging.

Despite these challenges, Nair found solace and success in activities like public speaking. He attributes his determination to his parents, who provided him with a platform to dream beyond ordinary norms and supported him emotionally, physically, and financially.

Nair's initial dream of becoming a doctor shifted when his parents suggested a career where his abilities wouldn't be restricted. Guided by his interest in computers, he aimed to become a software engineer. Securing a seat in IIT in the Computer Science and Engineering category, Nair's journey took a significant turn.

Technological advancements have played a crucial role in simplifying Nair's life, and he expresses a desire to contribute to making technology more accessible for everyone. At IIT Guwahati, Nair did not face significant challenges, and the institute provided him with a platform for growth through opportunities like placements, hackathons, inter IITs, and more.

Nair's success story at IITG includes cracking two internships with Google during on-campus recruitment drives, leading to a Pre Placement Offer (PPO) from the tech giant. His consistent online preparation, mock interviews, and internship experiences in startup companies have prepared him for corporate expectations.

Nair is set to join Google in Bengaluru after completing his graduation in July. His journey exemplifies resilience, determination, and the transformative power of education and technology. Pranav Nair's story is not just about overcoming physical challenges but breaking barriers and achieving excellence in the face of adversity.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

