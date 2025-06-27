IIT JAM 2025 Final Admission List Out at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, Check Details Here

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has released the Round 4 results based on JAM 2025 scores. This is the final admission list, as the institute has confirmed that no spot round will be conducted. Candidates can download their allotment letters from the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

To view the second-round admission list, candidates need to log in using their enrolment ID or email address along with their password.

The IIT JAM Round 4 results have been announced, along with the counselling schedule. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the final round must pay the seat booking fee by July 3. Those wishing to withdraw their candidature can also do so by July 3.

IIT JAM Final Admission List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “JAM 2025 Round 4 Result Declared.”

Step 3: Select the link to access the JOAPS portal.

Step 4: Enter the required details as prompted on the portal.

Step 5: View your result and download a copy for future reference.

About JAM 2025 Exam:

The computer-based JAM 2025 examination was held on February 2 in two sessions. The morning session took place from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the afternoon session was held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.