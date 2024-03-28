×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop App for Smartphone-Integrated Glucose Testing System

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur have introduced an innovative system enabling smartphones to conduct quick and accessible glucose.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Pioneer Smartphone-Integrated Glucose Testing System
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Pioneer Smartphone-Integrated Glucose Testing System | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur have introduced an innovative system enabling smartphones to conduct quick and accessible glucose level tests for patients. This groundbreaking system integrates a Paper-based Analytical Device (PAD) with any Android smartphone via a dedicated app, facilitating glucose detection within a concentration range of 10−40 mM.

PADs, portable devices revolutionizing point-of-need testing, quickly analyze biochemical samples. The device incorporates functionalized biodegradable paper that changes color based on glucose levels. The smartphone connection expedites the process, enabling rapid and personalized glucose level tracking without the need for complex laboratory settings.

Advertisement

Designed for public personal use, the system offers on-the-spot glucose testing without technical requirements. Moreover, it boasts cost-effectiveness and biodegradability, with current lab costs at approximately Rs. 10, expected to reduce to Rs. 5 during mass production.

The research, spearheaded by Prof. Ankur Gupta, alongside Vinay Kishnani, Nikhil Kashyap, and Shivam Shashank from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Jodhpur, aims to bridge technological integration gaps in healthcare.

Advertisement

Dr. Ankur Gupta, Associate Professor, highlights the seamless integration potential of smartphones with other platforms, facilitating remote monitoring and data sharing crucial for healthcare professionals and researchers.

Unlike conventional PADs requiring specific light conditions, this system operates effectively under diverse lighting, ensuring accurate transmission to smartphones. Machine learning applications processed artificial glucose sample images to develop the smartphone app, ensuring color intensity remains unaffected by varying camera optics.

Advertisement

Published in ACS Publications, the research demonstrates the system's capability for initial disease screening and diagnosis. Dr. Gupta emphasizes its potential for improving healthcare screening accuracy and enabling rapid disease diagnosis through machine learning techniques.

The module's adaptability extends to detecting other diseases, with ongoing research targeting simultaneous glucose, uric acid, and lactate detection using distinct color indicators. Although presently focusing on glucose, the framework holds promise for screening and diagnosing various diseases, requiring adaptation for different analytes, enzymes, and indicators.

Advertisement

Ultimately, this research signifies a significant step towards democratizing healthcare through accessible, smartphone-integrated diagnostic solutions.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LCA Tejas IAF

news

a few seconds ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

4 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

5 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

6 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

9 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

10 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

10 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

15 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

16 minutes ago
Bigbasket said it has altered its slotted delivery service to deliver within two hours against the earlier option of same day or next day delivery.

Gig economy in India

17 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Govinda

Govinda and LS Polls

17 minutes ago
Dalit Woman Raped In UP's Ballia, Accused Held

Dalit Woman Raped In UP

18 minutes ago
Nandre Burger

Burger on cricket

22 minutes ago
Runaway bride

Films To Watch On Netflix

22 minutes ago
Exercise Poorvi Akash

Tejas Mk-1A Maiden Flight

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo