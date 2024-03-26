Advertisement

Pavan Davuluri, an alumnus of IIT Madras, has been appointed as the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface. Davuluri steps into this role following the departure of Panos Panay, who previously led the department but left last year to join Amazon. This transition marks a strategic shift in leadership within Microsoft, as the tech giant restructures its divisions.

With over 23 years of experience at Microsoft, Davuluri brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. His appointment underscores the growing influence of Indian-origin professionals in leadership roles within the US tech industry, alongside luminaries like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

The internal letter by Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experience and devices, obtained by The Verge, announced Davuluri's new role. The letter outlined organizational changes, including the merger of the Windows Experiences and Windows + Devices teams into the Experiences + Devices (E+D) division. This strategic move aims to enable a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for the AI era.

Under Davuluri's leadership, the E+D division will spearhead the development of systems, experiences, and devices, with a strong emphasis on AI integration. Shilpa Ranganathan and Jeff Johnson will report directly to Davuluri, ensuring seamless coordination within the division.

Furthermore, the memo outlines the collaborative efforts between the Windows team and Microsoft AI, underscoring the importance of integrating AI technologies into Microsoft's products and services. As the tech landscape continues to evolve, Microsoft remains committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its users.