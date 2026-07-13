India Dominates International Physics Olympiad 2026 With 5 Gold Medals, Secures Shared World No. 1 Spot

In a spectacular display of scientific talent, India has achieved a clean sweep at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 held in Bucaramanga, Colombia. All five student representatives from the Indian team clinched Gold medals, propelling the country to a shared World No. 1 ranking. India shared the prestigious top position with five other nations: China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, and Taiwan. The global competition brought together 381 of the brightest young minds representing 87 countries.

The Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India wished the young Physicists on their remarkable achievement. On X the department wrote, “India Tops the World at the 56th International Physics Olympiad 2026!

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇India's young physicists deliver an extraordinary performance at #IPhO2026 in Colombia. All five members of the Indian team won Gold Medals. This outstanding success reflects the strength of India's Olympiad programme, led by the @HBCSE_TIFR, a National Centre of the @TIFRScience, an aided institution DAE. #HBCSE mentors exceptional young talent in science & mathematics, while furthering India's Olympiad programme. DAE extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winners, the team leaders, the scientific observers, and the #PhysicsOlympiad Cell and mentor pool at @HBCSE_TIFR for their unwavering dedication and acknowledge the continued support of the @IndiaDST and @EduMinOfIndia.”



Meet India's Golden Physics Champions

The five brilliant students who brought glory to the nation span across different states of India:

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Kanishk Jain (Pune, Maharashtra)

Riddhesh Anant Bendale (Indore, Madhya Pradesh)

Rishit Garg (Dwarka, New Delhi)

Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Svarit Joshi (Ahmedabad, Gujarat)

This flawless performance extends India's remarkable legacy at the premier global physics competition. For the past decade, every single Indian student selected for the International Physics Olympiad has successfully returned home with a medal.

The Minds Behind India’s Scientific Success

The stellar journey of these students is guided by a rigorous domestic training framework. The Indian Olympiad programme is managed and coordinated by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), which operates as a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). The HBCSE is responsible for identifying and grooming exceptionally talented pre-university students using a strict multi-stage selection process coupled with intensive training camps.

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The Department of Atomic Energy extended its appreciation to the team leaders, Anwesh Mazumdar (HBCSE-TIFR) and Leena Joshi (St. Xavier's College, Mumbai), alongside scientific observers Ananda Dasgupta (IISER Kolkata) and Nisha Kelkar (Gogate-Joglekar College, Ratnagiri). The DAE also credited the wider HBCSE Physics Olympiad unit and its pool of dedicated mentors for thoroughly preparing the students.

Leadership Celebrates the Historic Win

Congratulating the young champions on their historic milestone, Department of Atomic Energy Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty said:

"This phenomenal achievement by our young physicists is a matter of immense pride for the nation. Securing five Gold Medals and jointly attaining the World No. 1 rank at the International Physics Olympiad is a testament to the talent, dedication and scientific temperament of our students, as well as the unwavering commitment of the HBCSE-TIFR Olympiad programme."