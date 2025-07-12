KEAM Counselling 2025 Registration Started at cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

KEAM Counselling 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the registration and option entry process for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025. Eligible candidates can now take part in the KEAM Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) 2025 by registering and submitting their choices on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates must log in for the counselling process using their application number and password. While registering, they will also need to provide their roll number and other required information.

KEAM 2025: Counselling Process

Students who qualify in the exam will be eligible to take part in the KEAM 2025 counselling process. This process involves registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted colleges.

The KEAM 2025 counselling is being held from July 11 to 16, 2025. Candidates shortlisted based on the KEAM rank list will be allowed to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process.

KEAM Counselling 2025: Registration Fee

To register for the KEAM 2025 admission process, candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000. This amount will be adjusted against the tuition fee for those who secure admission.

For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Eligible Communities (OEC), and those eligible for a fee concession as per government rules, the registration fee is Rs 500.

KEAM 2025: Admission Process

KEAM includes an entrance exam for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses, along with a Centralised Admission Process (CAP counselling) for undergraduate courses in medicine, agriculture, forestry, veterinary science, fisheries, and architecture.