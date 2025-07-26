UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025 Out at upsc.gov.in, Here's How to Download

UPSC CAPF Hall Ticket 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied can now download their hall tickets directly from the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

To download their admit cards for the UPSC CAPF 2025 examination, candidates will need their registration ID and date of birth.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) intends to fill 357 vacancies across various forces. These include:

Border Security Force (BSF): 24 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 204 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 92 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 4 vacancies

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 33 vacancies

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click the link for the CAPF admit card 2025.

Step 3: Enter your required login details and submit.

Step 4: Carefully check the information on your admit card before downloading it.

Step 5: Finally, print a copy of your admit card for your records.

NOTE: Candidates attending the UPSC CAPF 2025 examination centre must bring their admit card along with a valid photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include an Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence, or passport. It is crucial to ensure that all information printed on the admit card is clear and accurate.

