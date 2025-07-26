UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025 Out at upsc.gov.in, Here's How to Download

Updated 26 July 2025 at 11:54 IST
UPSC CAPF Hall Ticket 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied can now download their hall tickets directly from the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.
To download their admit cards for the UPSC CAPF 2025 examination, candidates will need their registration ID and date of birth.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) intends to fill 357 vacancies across various forces. These include:
Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click the link for the CAPF admit card 2025.
Step 3: Enter your required login details and submit.
Step 4: Carefully check the information on your admit card before downloading it.
Step 5: Finally, print a copy of your admit card for your records.
NOTE: Candidates attending the UPSC CAPF 2025 examination centre must bring their admit card along with a valid photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include an Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence, or passport. It is crucial to ensure that all information printed on the admit card is clear and accurate.
The UPSC CAPF 2025 examination is scheduled for August 3 and will be conducted in two distinct sessions. The morning session, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, will focus on 'General Ability and Intelligence', presented as an objective-type paper. Following this, the afternoon session, running from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, will comprise 'General Studies, Essay & Comprehension', which will be a conventional (descriptive) paper.
Published 26 July 2025 at 11:54 IST