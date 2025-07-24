Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Expected Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Here's How to Check

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: The Indian Army has yet to release the Agniveer 2025 results. Once declared, all candidates who took the Common Entrance Examination will be able to check their outcomes on the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to recent media reports, the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 is anticipated to be announced during the final or second-to-last week of July 2025. As of now, the Indian Army has not released an official notification confirming the exact date or time for the results.

Candidates will be selected based on the specified cut-off marks and the number of available vacancies. The roll numbers of those shortlisted will be published on the official website.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025' link.

Step 3: A new page will appear, prompting you to enter your login details.

Step 4: Click 'submit' to view your answer key.

Step 5: Review the answer key and then download it.

Step 6: It is advisable to print a copy for your future reference.

About Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Exam 2025:

The Indian Army's Agniveer common entrance examination took place between June 30 and July 10, 2025. This test was offered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese.