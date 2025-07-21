Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Know How to Check

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer 2025 results are expected to be announced around the last week of July 2025 or the first week of August 2025. Candidates who took the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be able to download their results and the provisional answer key directly from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Agniveer recruitment drive for 2025 began on March 12 and aims to fill around 25,000 positions within the Indian Army.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the Official Website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the "Agniveer Results 2025" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password to log in to your account.

Step 4: Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result as a PDF file and save it to your device.

Step 6: It's advisable to print a copy of your result for your records.

About Agniveer Recruitment Exam 2025:

The Agniveer 2025 recruitment exams for various roles, such as General Duty, Technical, Tradesman, Nursing Assistant, and Sepoy Pharma, concluded recently. The online test took place between June 30 and July 10, 2025.

These computer-based exams featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and were offered in 13 regional and national languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese. Depending on the specific post, candidates either answered 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.