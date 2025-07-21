NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

Updated 21 July 2025 at 11:21 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration for NEET UG 2025 counselling today, July 21st. Candidates who have successfully passed the NEET UG 2025 entrance examination can now apply for the counselling process on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.
Seat allocation for students will be determined by their National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 scores. This counselling procedure facilitates entry into MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes offered by medical and dental colleges throughout India, specifically covering the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and places in other central institutions.
Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.
Step 2: Click "New Registration for NEET UG 2025."
Step 3: Enter your NEET UG Roll Number, Application Number, Name, Date of Birth, and other personal details.
Step 4: Generate your User ID and Password.
Step 5: Complete the application form with your academic, contact, and NEET-related information.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee four rounds of NEET UG counselling for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. This includes the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as those in central and deemed universities, such as AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, BHU, and ESIC institutions.
If any seats remain unfilled after the initial four rounds, stray vacancy rounds will be held to allocate these seats. These additional rounds occur after the third and fourth counselling stages.
Approximately 12.36 lakh candidates have successfully cleared NEET UG 2025 and are competing for around 1.18 lakh MBBS seats available across 780 medical colleges in India. This means there are roughly ten applicants for every seat. The NEET UG Counselling 2025 will involve four separate rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a final Stray Vacancy Round to fill any remaining vacancies.
Published 21 July 2025 at 11:20 IST