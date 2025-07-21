NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration for NEET UG 2025 counselling today, July 21st. Candidates who have successfully passed the NEET UG 2025 entrance examination can now apply for the counselling process on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

Seat allocation for students will be determined by their National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 scores. This counselling procedure facilitates entry into MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes offered by medical and dental colleges throughout India, specifically covering the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and places in other central institutions.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Click "New Registration for NEET UG 2025."

Step 3: Enter your NEET UG Roll Number, Application Number, Name, Date of Birth, and other personal details.

Step 4: Generate your User ID and Password.

Step 5: Complete the application form with your academic, contact, and NEET-related information.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee four rounds of NEET UG counselling for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. This includes the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as those in central and deemed universities, such as AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, BHU, and ESIC institutions.

If any seats remain unfilled after the initial four rounds, stray vacancy rounds will be held to allocate these seats. These additional rounds occur after the third and fourth counselling stages.