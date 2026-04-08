Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: 350 Vacancies Open, Apply Online Till April 28 - Eligibility, Fees, Selection Explained
Indian Bank is recruiting 350 Specialist Officers with applications open till April 28, 2026. Here’s the eligibility, exam details, and how to apply online.
- Education News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Indian Bank has opened applications for 350 Specialist Officer (SO) posts, giving banking aspirants a fresh opportunity to enter key technical and managerial roles. The online registration window is now live and will remain open till April 28, 2026. Here’s a simple, no-confusion guide to help you apply.
Important Dates
Application Start: April 8, 2026
Last Date to Apply: April 28, 2026
Total Vacancies
350 Specialist Officer posts
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Eligibility Criteria
The exact educational qualifications and age limits vary by post. Candidates should carefully check the detailed notification available on the official site of Indian Bank before applying.
How you’ll be chosen
The recruitment process has multiple stages:
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1. Shortlisting
Applications will first be screened based on eligibility and details submitted.
2. Written / Online Test
120 questions
180 marks total
Duration: 2 hours
Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer
No penalty for unanswered questions
3. Interview
Total Marks: 100
Minimum Qualifying Marks
General/EWS: 40%
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD: 35%
Application Fee
Rs 175 – SC/ST/PwBD candidates
Rs 1000 – All other candidates
Payment can be made via:
Debit/Credit Card
Net Banking
UPI
Extra transaction charges may apply.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of Indian Bank
- Go to the Careers section
- Click on the Specialist Officer recruitment link
- Register yourself with basic details
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Pay the application fee
- Submit and download the confirmation page
- Take a printout for future reference
If you’re aiming for a stable banking career, this is a solid opportunity. Just make sure you check the exact eligibility for your desired post and apply well before the deadline. Prepare for both the test and interview stages.