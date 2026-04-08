Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: 350 Vacancies Open, Apply Online Till April 28 - Eligibility, Fees, Selection Explained

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: 350 Vacancies Open, Apply Online Till April 28 - Eligibility, Fees, Selection Explained

Indian Bank is recruiting 350 Specialist Officers with applications open till April 28, 2026. Here’s the eligibility, exam details, and how to apply online.

info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
Indian Bank
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: 350 Vacancies Open, Apply Online Till April 28 - Eligibility, Fees, Selection Explained | Image: social media

New Delhi: Indian Bank has opened applications for 350 Specialist Officer (SO) posts, giving banking aspirants a fresh opportunity to enter key technical and managerial roles. The online registration window is now live and will remain open till April 28, 2026. Here’s a simple, no-confusion guide to help you apply.

Important Dates

Application Start: April 8, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 28, 2026

Total Vacancies

350 Specialist Officer posts

Advertisement

Eligibility Criteria

The exact educational qualifications and age limits vary by post. Candidates should carefully check the detailed notification available on the official site of Indian Bank before applying.

How you’ll be chosen

The recruitment process has multiple stages:

Advertisement

1. Shortlisting

Applications will first be screened based on eligibility and details submitted.

2. Written / Online Test

120 questions

180 marks total

Duration: 2 hours

Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer

No penalty for unanswered questions

3. Interview

Total Marks: 100

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/EWS: 40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD: 35%

Application Fee

Rs 175 – SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Rs 1000 – All other candidates

Payment can be made via:

Debit/Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI

Extra transaction charges may apply.

How to Apply 

  • Visit the official website of Indian Bank
  • Go to the Careers section
  • Click on the Specialist Officer recruitment link
  • Register yourself with basic details
  • Fill out the application form carefully
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit and download the confirmation page
  • Take a printout for future reference

If you’re aiming for a stable banking career, this is a solid opportunity. Just make sure you check the exact eligibility for your desired post and apply well before the deadline. Prepare for both the test and interview stages.

Read More: Ujjain: Outrage Erupts Over Religion-Based Question in University Exam
 

Published By :
Priya Pathak
Published On: