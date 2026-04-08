Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: 350 Vacancies Open, Apply Online Till April 28 - Eligibility, Fees, Selection Explained

New Delhi: Indian Bank has opened applications for 350 Specialist Officer (SO) posts, giving banking aspirants a fresh opportunity to enter key technical and managerial roles. The online registration window is now live and will remain open till April 28, 2026. Here’s a simple, no-confusion guide to help you apply.

Important Dates

Application Start: April 8, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 28, 2026

Total Vacancies

350 Specialist Officer posts

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Eligibility Criteria

The exact educational qualifications and age limits vary by post. Candidates should carefully check the detailed notification available on the official site of Indian Bank before applying.

How you’ll be chosen

The recruitment process has multiple stages:

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1. Shortlisting

Applications will first be screened based on eligibility and details submitted.

2. Written / Online Test

120 questions

180 marks total

Duration: 2 hours

Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer

No penalty for unanswered questions

3. Interview

Total Marks: 100

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/EWS: 40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD: 35%

Application Fee

Rs 175 – SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Rs 1000 – All other candidates

Payment can be made via:

Debit/Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI

Extra transaction charges may apply.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of Indian Bank

Go to the Careers section

Click on the Specialist Officer recruitment link

Register yourself with basic details

Fill out the application form carefully

Pay the application fee

Submit and download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference