Updated April 4th 2025, 13:42 IST

Indian Govt Offering Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Reveals Viral Scheme

PIB busts fake 'Free Laptop Yojana 2025' scam; warns students not to share personal details or trust false claims on social media.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Free Laptops to Students
Indian Govt Offering Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Reveals Viral Scheme | Image: Pixabay

Have you seen videos or posts online about a "Free Laptop Yojana 2025"? Be careful—it’s a fake scheme being shared on social media and YouTube, falsely claiming that the Indian government is giving free laptops to students. 

Fraudsters are asking people to register on unofficial websites and share their personal details to receive a laptop. However, no such scheme has been launched by the government. This has been clearly debunked by PIB Fact Check, which confirmed the offer is completely false. 

A fraudulent poster titled "Free Laptop Yojana 2025" is currently circulating online, falsely claiming that the Indian government is offering free laptops to students across all states. The scam is urging people to provide personal details and follow a fake government website to claim the offer. 

PIB Fact Check flagged the poster as completely fake, confirming that the Ministry of Education has not launched any such scheme. The misleading poster is poorly written, with incorrect grammar and awkward phrasing—clear signs of a scam. 

PIB Warns Students:  

The PIB Fact Check team has issued a warning against a fake video shared by the YouTube channel “MNHELPINGFOREVER”, which falsely claims that the Central Government is offering free laptops under a new scheme. 

According to the official statement, no such scheme is being run by the Government of India. Students and the general public are urged to stay alert and avoid falling for such misleading content. 

PIB Advises: 

  • Do not click on suspicious links 
  • Avoid sharing personal details on unverified websites 
  • Be cautious of YouTube channels spreading fake news 
  • Always verify information through official government sources 

People are strongly advised not to trust or share such information and to always verify details through official government sources. 

