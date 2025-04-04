KEAM 2025 Application Correction Begins at cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened the application correction window for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025 today, April 4. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now edit their application form by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

To make corrections in the KEAM 2025 application form, candidates must log in via the ‘KEAM-2025 Candidate Portal’ on the official website. They will need to enter their application number and password to access and edit their form.

Official Notice:

KEAM 2025 Application Correction: What Changes Can Be Made

Candidates can make corrections to their photo, signature, and Class 10 certificate by clicking on the ‘Memo Details’ option available on their profile page in the KEAM 2025 portal.

If there are issues with the name, photo, or signature shown on the profile, candidates must inform the CEE office by sending an email to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before the correction deadline.

When updating the photo, ensure that the correct image is uploaded in the specified format and size. Please note that documents like the Class 10 certificate sent by post or email will not be accepted. Candidates can only make changes to personal details, photograph, signature, nativity, and reservation status directly through their profile on the official website.

KEAM 2025 Application Correction: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official KEAM website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to the KEAM candidate portal using your application number and password.

Step 3: On your profile page, click on the ‘Memo Details’ link to view any errors or issues in your application.

Step 4: Review the listed defects, if any, and make the necessary corrections.

Step 5: Ensure all changes are completed and the final form is submitted before the correction deadline.

KEAM Exam 2025:

The KEAM 2025 examination is scheduled to be held from April 24 to 28, 2025, between 2 PM and 5 PM. Additional dates — April 22, 23, 29, and 30, 2025 — have been kept as reserve days in case of any unforeseen issues.