Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 21 August 2025 at 16:32 IST

Indian Navy INICET Admit Card 2025 Out at incet.cbt-exam.in, Know How to Download

The Indian Navy released INCET 2025 admit cards today for 1,104 administrative and support roles. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Indian Navy INICET Admit Card 2025 Out
Indian Navy INICET Admit Card 2025 Out | Image: File Photo
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

INICET Admit Card 2025: The Indian Navy released the INICET 2025 admit card on Thursday, 21st August 2025. Candidates taking the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test can now download their hall tickets from incet.cbt-exam.in. 

The admit card shows important details like your name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre. Remember to bring a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam hall. 

Indian Navy INICET Recruitment 2025: 

This recruitment campaign is for 1,104 administrative and support positions across various naval commands. The available roles include Tradesman Mate, Senior Draughtsman, and Chargeman, among others. The selection process involves a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical examination. 

Indian Navy INICET Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official Indian Navy INCET website at incet.cbt-exam.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the INCET Admit Card 2025. 

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit. 

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and print a copy for your records. 

About the INCET Exam 2025: 

The Indian Navy's Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025 is provisionally set for the end of August. The selection process involves a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical check-up. 

The CBT is an objective-type exam with questions on General Intelligence, English, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Candidates who pass the written test will be invited for the subsequent stages of document verification and medical examination. 

ALSO READ: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Anytime Soon at sbi.co.in, Where and How to Check

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 21 August 2025 at 16:32 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source