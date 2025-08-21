Indian Navy INICET Admit Card 2025 Out at incet.cbt-exam.in, Know How to Download

INICET Admit Card 2025: The Indian Navy released the INICET 2025 admit card on Thursday, 21st August 2025. Candidates taking the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test can now download their hall tickets from incet.cbt-exam.in.

The admit card shows important details like your name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre. Remember to bring a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam hall.

Indian Navy INICET Recruitment 2025:

This recruitment campaign is for 1,104 administrative and support positions across various naval commands. The available roles include Tradesman Mate, Senior Draughtsman, and Chargeman, among others. The selection process involves a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Indian Navy INICET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official Indian Navy INCET website at incet.cbt-exam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the INCET Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for your records.

About the INCET Exam 2025:

The Indian Navy's Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025 is provisionally set for the end of August. The selection process involves a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical check-up.