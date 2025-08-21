SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Anytime Soon at sbi.co.in, Where and How to Check

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Exam for the 2025-26 session during the last week of August 2025. Once the results are available, candidates can check and download them from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Results for the SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam will be available soon. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results using their registration number and password.

Those who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to sit for the next stage, the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled for September 2025.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Date

While the official date hasn't been announced, the information bulletin indicates that the SBI PO Prelims 2025 results are expected to be out in August or September 2025. The cut-off list and individual scorecards will be released a few days after the results are announced.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' tab on the main page.

Step 3: Look for and select 'Recruitment Results'.

Step 4: Find and click on the 'SBI PO 2025 Result' link.

Step 5: Enter your registration number or roll number and your date of birth.

Step 6: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save a copy for future reference.

About SBI PO Prelims Recruitment Exam 2025:

The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers was held on the of August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 541 Probationary Officer positions within the organisation.