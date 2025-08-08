Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1,266 Tradesmen Skilled Posts at indiannavy.gov.in, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria Here

Updated 8 August 2025 at 12:06 IST
Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released an official notification for the recruitment of 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled positions in a range of trades. Applications must be submitted online through the official website, indiannavy.gov.in.
This is a secure central government role with a salary of up to Rs 63,200. Online applications will be accepted from August 13, 2025.
Step 1: Go to the Indian Navy's official website at indiannavy.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the recruitment section and click on the "Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025" application link.
Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing your current contact information.
Step 4: Enter all the necessary personal and educational details, along with your preferred trade.
Step 5: Upload clear, scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other required documents.
Step 6: If an application fee is required, pay it online.
Step 7: Carefully review all your details before submitting the form. Afterwards, download and save the confirmation page for your records.
The selection process for the Indian Navy Tradesman (Skilled) recruitment involves two main stages: a written exam and a trade/skill test.
The written exam is a two-hour, computer-based test (CBT) with 150 questions, each worth one mark. The exam is available in both Hindi and English. There is no negative marking. It assesses a candidate's general intelligence, reasoning, numerical skills, general English, and knowledge specific to their trade.
Following the written exam, successful candidates will proceed to a practical trade/skill test to demonstrate their proficiency.
