Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1,266 Tradesmen Skilled Posts at indiannavy.gov.in, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria Here

Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released an official notification for the recruitment of 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled positions in a range of trades. Applications must be submitted online through the official website, indiannavy.gov.in.

This is a secure central government role with a salary of up to Rs 63,200. Online applications will be accepted from August 13, 2025.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the Indian Navy's official website at indiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the recruitment section and click on the "Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025" application link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing your current contact information.

Step 4: Enter all the necessary personal and educational details, along with your preferred trade.

Step 5: Upload clear, scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other required documents.

Step 6: If an application fee is required, pay it online.

Step 7: Carefully review all your details before submitting the form. Afterwards, download and save the confirmation page for your records.

Indian Navy Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the Indian Navy Tradesman (Skilled) recruitment involves two main stages: a written exam and a trade/skill test.

The written exam is a two-hour, computer-based test (CBT) with 150 questions, each worth one mark. The exam is available in both Hindi and English. There is no negative marking. It assesses a candidate's general intelligence, reasoning, numerical skills, general English, and knowledge specific to their trade.