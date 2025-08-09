WBCAP Merit List 2025 Expected to Be Released Soon at wbcap.in, Know How to Check

WBCAP Merit List 2025: The West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) is expected to release the Undergraduate merit list for 2025 soon. Once it is available, students can check their seat allotment status by logging in to the official website at wbcap.in.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) was scheduled to release the first-phase merit list for the West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP) today, but it has not been published yet.

Once the list is out, applicants can log in to the official website to check their merit rank and seat allotment.

WBCAP Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official WBCAP website at wbcap.in.

Step 2: Look for the "UG Admission 2025" section and click on it.

Step 3: Log in using your registered user ID and password.

Step 4: You will then be able to view and download your merit list and seat allotment details.

Step 5: Be sure to follow all the provided instructions to complete the remaining admission procedures.

NOTE: If you are offered a seat, you must accept it and complete the admission process by the deadline. If you don't, your offer will be cancelled, and the seat will be given to another eligible applicant.

Why is the WBCAP Merit List 2025 Delayed?