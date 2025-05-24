AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result Declared at aiimsexams.org, Here's How to Check

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result to Be Out Today at aiimsexams.org, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the INI CET 2025 July session results today, May 24. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can view their results by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

To access the result, they will need to log in using their Application Number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and Password.

INI CET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the counselling process, candidates must achieve the required cut-off percentile. Those belonging to the UR, EWS, Sponsored, Deputed, and OCI categories need to secure at least the 50th percentile. Meanwhile, candidates from SC, ST, OBC categories, as well as Bhutanese nationals (applying through PGI Chandigarh only), must obtain a minimum of the 45th percentile.

AIIMS INI CET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and Password.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

About INI CET Exam:

The INI CET is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS at some of India’s top medical institutes.