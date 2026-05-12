Inside NEET-UG 2026 Leak: How Exam Papers Moved From Nashik To J&K Via Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana & Andhra Before Test Day

New Delhi: The investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has uncovered what officials describe as a highly coordinated inter-state network that allegedly copied, reproduced and distributed the medical entrance examination paper across at least five states before the test was conducted on May 3.

According to government and Rajasthan SOG sources, the leak trail has now been traced from Nashik in Maharashtra to Haryana and several northern and southern states, exposing what is suspected to be a structured distribution chain involving multiple handlers and middlemen.

The revelations come amid nationwide outrage over the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the transfer of the case to the CBI for a detailed probe.

How The Leak Allegedly Happened

According to sources, members of the alleged leak racket first met in Nashik before the examination. It is suspected that a physical copy of the NEET paper was then transported from Nashik to Haryana.

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Once in Haryana, the paper was allegedly reproduced into five different sets. Each set reportedly contained 10 copies of the leaked question paper.

These copies were then allegedly distributed through a wider network operating in multiple states. Sources said the papers were circulated to Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

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Investigators suspect that local operatives and coaching-linked contacts were involved in further circulation among candidates.

SOG teams from several states are now reportedly working together as raids and arrests continue.

WhatsApp Group ‘Private Mafia’ Under Scanner

The investigation has now widened into a massive digital leak network involving WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels allegedly used to circulate examination questions ahead of the medical entrance test. According to Rajasthan Police SOG sources, investigators have discovered a WhatsApp group named “Private Mafia” that allegedly functioned as a hub for sharing leaked examination material.

The group reportedly had nearly 400 members and, according to investigators, was created specifically for uploading leaked exam papers. Officials claimed the group description itself instructed members not to forward the material outside the network. Sources further revealed that leaked NEET question papers and “guess papers” were also circulated through multiple Telegram channels linked to coaching and counselling networks.

Mastermind, Distributor Detained

In a major breakthrough, Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has detained two key accused in the case.

According to Jaipur SOG sources, Manish Yadav has been identified as the alleged mastermind of the operation and Rakesh Mandawariya allegedly handled distribution of the leaked paper. Manish Yadav has been taken into custody from Jaipur.

While investigators have intensified questioning, sources said an FIR is yet to be formally registered. So far, nine arrests have been made across five states, while around 45 people have been taken into custody in connection with the wider probe.

Handwritten ‘Guess Paper’ Raised Suspicion

The leak controversy first exploded after Rajasthan SOG reportedly recovered a handwritten “guess paper” allegedly containing nearly 140 questions matching the actual NEET examination paper.

Officials claimed the document included questions worth nearly 600 marks out of the total 720 marks and carried identical Biology and Chemistry questions along with matching answer-option sequences.

Investigators believe the leaked material may have reached candidates nearly two days before the examination.

MBBS Student Under Scanner

The probe has also brought an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district under scrutiny.

According to investigators, the student, who studies at a medical college in Kerala, allegedly sent handwritten material to an associate in Sikar on May 1.

Officials suspect the paper then spread through coaching networks and career counsellors.

Sources claimed candidates were allegedly charged as much as Rs 5 lakh for access to the leaked paper two days before the examination. The rates reportedly dropped to around Rs 30,000 a day before the test.

Exam Cancelled

Following the revelations, the NTA officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The agency said investigative findings shared by law enforcement authorities showed that the integrity and transparency of the examination process had been compromised.

“The present examination process could not be allowed to stand,” the NTA said.