IOCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for Engineer Posts at iocl.com, Know How to Apply

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has begun accepting online applications for the recruitment of Engineers/Officers (Grade A). The available positions are in the Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. Candidates who are interested can apply online between September 5, 2025, and September 21, 2025, on the official IOCL website, iocl.com.

All-important updates regarding the recruitment process, including admit cards, exam dates, shortlisting, results, and joining details, will be posted on the official Indian Oil Corporation Limited website. It is essential for candidates to check the website regularly to stay informed.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official IOCL website and navigate to the recruitment section.

Step 2: Find and click on the specific link for the Recruitment of Engineers/Officers (Grade A).

Step 3: Click the online application link to register and begin filling out the form.

Step 4: The system will capture a live photo using your device's camera.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with all the required details, ensuring they're accurate.

Step 6: Upload your documents according to the specified requirements.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online.

Step 8: Once completed, download and save a copy of your application for your records.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the IOCL Engineer positions, candidates must have a B.Tech degree in the relevant field. Applicants should not be older than 26 years on the final day of the application period. Only those who meet both the educational and age requirements will be considered for selection.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Reservation policy

As per Government of India guidelines, vacancies are reserved for candidates from the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, ST, EWS, and PwBD categories.