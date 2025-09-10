RBI Grade B Notification 2025 Out for 120 Vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check How to Apply, Exam Dates and Eligibility

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently recruiting 120 officers for 2025. Individuals interested in a career at India's central bank can apply online through the official website, rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has commenced the recruitment process for Grade B Officers for the year 2025. The official notification was released on September 8, 2025. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online from September 10 to September 30, 2025.

This year, the RBI has announced 120 vacancies for the roles of Grade B Officers. These positions are available across three streams: General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research), and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management).

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

To apply for the RBI Grade B 2025 exam, candidates must pay the application fee online. The fee varies by category:

Rs 850 plus GST for candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories.

Rs 100 plus GST for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

RBI staff members are exempt from paying the application fee.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the RBI's official website at rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Now navigate to Opportunities RBI, current vacancies.

Step 3: Look for the notification "Direct Recruitment for Officers in Grade B (DR) 2025 - General/DEPR/DSIM."

Step 4: Click on the online application link to register and fill out the form.

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents (such as certificates, proof of experience, and a photo) and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download a copy of your completed application for future use.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility requirements for the RBI Grade B 2025 exam are as follows:

General Stream

You must have a degree in any subject with a minimum of 60% marks. For candidates in the SC, ST, or PwBD categories, the requirement is 50%. Alternatively, a postgraduate degree in any field with at least 55% marks is acceptable (or a passing grade for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates). Professional qualifications like a final CA certificate or an equivalent government-recognised technical degree are also valid.

DEPR Stream

You need a master's degree in a field such as Economics, Finance, or Econometrics with a minimum of 55% marks. Candidates with a PGDM/MBA (Finance) or relevant research/teaching experience may be considered for age relaxation.

DSIM Stream

You must hold a master's degree in a field like Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Mathematical Economics with a minimum of 55% marks. Other acceptable qualifications include an M.Stat. from the Indian Statistical Institute or a PGDBA from a collaborating institution (ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur, or IIM Calcutta).