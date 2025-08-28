Republic World
Updated 28 August 2025 at 12:42 IST

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Apply For 96 Vacancies at isro.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) NRSC is hiring 96 apprentices. Graduates and engineers can apply online at isro.gov.in by Sep 11, 2025. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025
ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025 | Image: File Photo
ISRO Recruitment 2025: The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced an apprenticeship recruitment drive for 96 positions. The opportunity is open to eligible graduates and engineers, who can submit their applications via the official NRSC portal at isro.gov.in. 

To apply, interested candidates must first register on the NATS portal to get an enrolment ID. They then need to log in to the UMANG portal, select 'Apply Now,' and fill in their details. 

The deadline for eligible candidates to apply online is September 11, 2025. 

Official Notice:

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details 

The ISRO National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has announced a total of 96 apprenticeship vacancies. The posts are divided as follows: 

11 for Graduate Apprentices 

30 for Technician Apprentices 

25 for Diploma in Commercial Practice 

30 for Graduate Apprentices (General Stream) 

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Stipend 

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend. Graduate Apprentices will receive Rs 9,000 per month, and Technician Apprentices, along with those who hold a Diploma in Commercial Practice, will be paid Rs 8,000 per month. 

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

Selection is based on merit alone, with no written examination or interview. The process involves an initial screening of applications, followed by the creation of a merit list based on candidates' academic performance. Shortlisted individuals will then proceed to a document verification and medical test stage. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 28 August 2025 at 12:42 IST

