ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Apply For 96 Vacancies at isro.gov.in, Check Details Here

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced an apprenticeship recruitment drive for 96 positions. The opportunity is open to eligible graduates and engineers, who can submit their applications via the official NRSC portal at isro.gov.in.

To apply, interested candidates must first register on the NATS portal to get an enrolment ID. They then need to log in to the UMANG portal, select 'Apply Now,' and fill in their details.

The deadline for eligible candidates to apply online is September 11, 2025.

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The ISRO National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has announced a total of 96 apprenticeship vacancies. The posts are divided as follows:

11 for Graduate Apprentices

30 for Technician Apprentices

25 for Diploma in Commercial Practice

30 for Graduate Apprentices (General Stream)

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Stipend

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend. Graduate Apprentices will receive Rs 9,000 per month, and Technician Apprentices, along with those who hold a Diploma in Commercial Practice, will be paid Rs 8,000 per month.

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process